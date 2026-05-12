Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Tuesday ​on fading ⁠hopes for a deal to end the U.S.-Israeli war ‌on Iran, amid sharp differences between Tehran and Washington over a ​peace proposal.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that a ceasefire with ​Iran was "on ​life support," citing disagreements over several demands, including a halt to hostilities on all fronts, the lifting of ⁠a U.S. naval blockade, the resumption of Iranian oil exports and compensation for war damage.

Tehran also stressed its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through ​which ‌about a fifth ⁠of global oil ⁠and liquefied natural gas supplies pass.

Dubai's main share index dropped ​0.5%, with top lender Emirates NBD losing ‌2.3% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties down 1.5%.

In ⁠Abu Dhabi, the index declined 0.8%, hit by a 2.4% slide in ADNOC Gas following a drop in first-quarter profit. The United Arab Emirates carried out military strikes on Iran, including an April attack on a refinery on Lavan Island, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The UAE has not publicly ‌acknowledged the strikes, and Reuters could not immediately verify ⁠the report.

The Qatari index was down ​0.2%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 1.8% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and a 0.4% increase in ​oil major ‌Saudi Aramco.

Brent crude futures were up $2, or ⁠1.9%, at $106.21 per barrel.

(Reporting by ​Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)