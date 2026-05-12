EGX-listed Commercial International Bank (CIB) reported a 7% year-on-year rise in first-quarter 2026 net profit to EGP 17.8 billion ($375 million), slightly below LSEG analyst estimates of EGP 18.2 billion, despite strong loan growth and higher interest income.

Net interest income rose 17% over the period.

The bank’s lending expanded sharply, with loans rising 52% YoY to EGP 649.3 billion while customer deposits increased 21% YoY to EGP 1.21 trillion.

Total assets grew 9% to EGP 1.57 trillion as of March 31, while the loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 53.4%. Asset quality remained stable, with the non-performing loan ratio at 1.73% and a coverage ratio of 337%, while the capital adequacy ratio stood at 26.9%.

(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Brinda Darasha)

Ahmad.mousa@lseg.com