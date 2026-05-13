Arab Finance: Valu signed a partnership with Fawry to introduce Valu’s payment and financing services on the myfawry app, as per an emailed press release.

The partnership will allow myfawry users to access Valu’s payment solutions while paying for services available through the application, as both companies seek to expand access to digital financial services and improve customer experience.

The collaboration reflects Valu’s strategy to broaden its digital financing offerings and make financial services more accessible for users across Egypt.

This partnership is expected to support users’ daily financial needs through payment solutions integrated within the myfawry platform.

It could also create further collaboration opportunities in the fintech sector, while supporting Egypt’s wider digital transformation efforts and expanding access to digital financial services.

Through the partnership, Valu said it remains focused on developing financing solutions and collaborations aimed at building a more connected digital financial ecosystem in the Egyptian market.