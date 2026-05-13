Arab Faience: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), headed by Islam Azzam, has reported strong growth rates in the performance of key investment funds operating in Egypt during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to a statement.

Net asset value (NAV) of investment funds rose to around EGP 410.6 billion by the end of March 2026, up from EGP 316 billion at the end of December 2025, marking a growth driven by the launch of new funds, an expanded investor base, and the diversification of available investment products.

The total number of investment funds operating in Egypt increased to 187 by the end of Q1 2026, compared to 172 funds at the end of 2025, reflecting the financial institutions’ efforts to provide diversified investment products tailored to different investor segments.

Meanwhile, the number of investment fund certificates rose to 31.4 billion in Q1 2026 from 20.3 billion at the end of December 2025.

Individuals continue to hold the largest share of investment fund certificates at 74.34%, while legal entities such as companies and institutions account for 15.98%.

Regarding the performance of different fund types, money market funds (MMFs) in Egyptian pounds topped the list in terms of NAV, reaching about EGP 276.5 billion, followed by equity funds with EGP 56.4 billion in NAV.

Precious metals funds also recorded strong growth, with their NAV rising from EGP 5.1 billion at the end of 2025 to exceed EGP 10 billion by the end of Q1 2026.