AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan announced new incentives for the Rawda Industrial Area, matching those offered to the King Hussein bin Abdullah II Industrial City in Karak.

The incentives, announced during the prime minister’s visit to the Maan Development Zone, include reduced electricity and land costs, as well as operational support, until the area is connected to the Arab Gas Pipeline, a Prime Ministry statement said.

Hassan stressed the urgency of completing the comprehensive plan and the technical and economic studies for the Aqaba-Maan Land Port project by the end of this year.

The project will span 4,000 dunams, with potential for expansion, and will be implemented in phases to serve as the hub of a new logistics, customs and industrial zone, the statement said.

The land port will be linked to the upcoming Aqaba Railway project, with a foundation stone expected in early 2027 after financial closure. The $2.3 billion investment is a 50/50 Jordanian-Emirati partnership and will include a 42-kilometre rail connection from Shidiya to the land port.

“The success of this project depends on close coordination between ministries, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), and the Maan Development Zone,” the Premier said, highlighting its potential to boost development and economic growth across the southern cities of Maan and Aqaba, and the wider Kingdom.

During the visit, the prime minister toured two key industrial companies within the Rawda Industrial Zone.

The Arab Falcons Electronics Company, operating on 12 dunams, employs 70 workers and runs four production lines for household appliances. Last year, it exported goods worth JD2.7 million to Arab countries and Turkey, the statement said.

Rubina Fertiliser Company, with a production capacity of 15,000 tonnes annually, exported JD7 million worth of products last year, representing 90 per cent of its output, to countries across the Arab world, Africa, and beyond, including Albania, China and India.

Both companies have benefited from government support through the Jordanian Economic Development Corporation (JEDCO) and the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply.

The prime minister also ordered measures to restart operations at the Sanam Glass Manufacturing Company in the Maan Qasaba District, after the government resolved operational obstacles. The factory is expected to create 200 jobs.

Spanning 2,500 dunams, the Rawda Industrial Zone is designed to accommodate heavy, construction, chemical and engineering industries. It offers modern infrastructure, including internal and external road networks, an electricity substation, and a water treatment plant, with plans to connect to the Arab Gas Pipeline.

Investors benefit from tax and customs incentives, flexible property options and skill development programmes, including government-supported employment initiatives, according to the statement.

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