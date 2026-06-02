AMMAN — The Department of Statistics (DoS) reported a 1.13 per cent increase in the general wholesale price index in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, reflecting a modest annual rise in wholesale prices across key commodity groups.

According to a DoS report, the index also increased by 0.80 per cent in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the fourth quarter of 2025, indicating a continued upward trend on a quarterly basis.

The general wholesale price index reached 109.97 points in the first quarter of 2026, up from 108.74 points in the corresponding quarter of 2025. It also rose from 109.10 points in the fourth quarter of 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, the increase was driven by gains across several major commodity groups. The textiles, clothing, personal and household goods sector recorded the highest rise at 2.92 per cent, with a relative importance of 16.50 per cent.

This was followed by the fuel, metals, construction materials and supplies group, which increased by 1.04 per cent and carried a relative importance of 24.35 per cent.

The agricultural raw materials, grains, food, beverages and tobacco group rose by 0.84 per cent, accounting for the largest weight in the index at 26.95 per cent.

The machinery, equipment and supplies group increased by 0.78 per cent with a relative importance of 11.50 per cent, while the motor vehicles, parts and motorcycles group edged up by 0.45 per cent, representing 20.70 per cent of the index.

On a quarterly basis, compared with the fourth quarter of 2025, the textiles, clothing, personal and household goods group rose by 1.42 per cent, while the agricultural raw materials, grains, food, beverages and tobacco group increased by 1.31 per cent.

The fuel, metals, construction materials and supplies group grew by 1.15 per cent, and the motor vehicles, parts and motorcycles group recorded a 0.85 per cent increase.

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