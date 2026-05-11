AMMAN — The Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), in cooperation with Germany and the Netherlands, announced the launch of the follow-on commission of the Innovative Approaches for Financial Inclusion of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Jordan (I-FIN) project.

The project is jointly financed by Germany, through the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), and the Netherlands, with a total budget of 14 million euros, according to a CBJ statement.

It is implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in close cooperation with the CBJ.

The announcement took place during a launch event at the CBJ, which also convened the first steering committee meeting for the follow-on commission.

The opening session brought together senior representatives, including CBJ Deputy Governor Ziad Ghanma, Ambassador of Germany to Jordan Bertram von Moltke, and Ambassador of the Netherlands to Jordan Stella Kloth.

“The Central Bank of Jordan is committed to strengthening an inclusive and resilient financial sector that supports the growth of MSMEs”, Ghanma highlighted.

“Through this partnership, we aim to further strengthen the regulatory and supervisory framework, expand access to innovative and inclusive green financial solutions for MSMEs across the Kingdom, and support greater readiness for future economic and climate-related challenges,” he added.

von Moltke pointed out that Germany remains a “committed” partner to Jordan in supporting economic development and strengthening the financial sector.

He added, “Improving access to finance for MSMEs is essential, as they are key drivers of growth and employment. Inclusive and green finance will also play an important role in supporting sustainable economic development and strengthening long-term resilience.”

“A central pillar of our development programme in Jordan is private sector growth, that is why we are proud to continue our cooperation with Jordan and Germany in promoting financial inclusion,” said Kloth.

“By supporting the development of a more dynamic financial market, this initiative will enhance trade and investment between Jordan, the Netherlands and Europe as a whole, contributing to shared economic prosperity,” the envoy added.

The event combined the formal launch with a steering committee session, including a presentation of the project approach and CBJ’s Operational Plan, outlining implementation priorities and next steps.

Discussions also addressed governance and coordination, boosting alignment among all partners involved.

MSMEs form the backbone of Jordan’s economy, representing more than 90 per cent of businesses, yet continue to face limited access to finance, further compounded by rising energy costs and climate-related pressures such as water scarcity, read the statement.

This underlines the need for financial solutions that are both inclusive and environmentally sustainable, enabling MSMEs to adapt, grow, and contribute to a more resilient economy.

Building on the previous commission (2021-2025), which supported more than 1,600 MSMEs and facilitated the development of over 20 financial products, the follow-on commission (2025-2029) will place a “stronger” emphasis on inclusive green finance and international climate finance, the statement added.

The project focuses on enhancing the CBJ’s regulatory and supervisory framework and its ability to create an enabling environment for inclusive green finance, supporting financial service providers in developing and offering inclusive green financial products for MSMEs, enhancing MSMEs’ capacities, particularly women-led and women-owned MSMEs, to access and use inclusive green financial products, and strengthening financial service providers’ understanding of international climate finance and climate finance readiness.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment between Jordan, Germany, and the Kingdom of the Netherlands to strengthen the financial sector and support MSMEs as key drivers of economic development and climate resilience, according to the statement.

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