AMMAN — Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan and the EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica on Thursday signed three grant agreements with a total value of €135 million.

The grants are part of the assistance announced in January 2025 under the Joint Declaration of the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership with the EU, according to a Planning Ministry statement.

The agreements include a €30 million grant for the Human Capital Development Program, which aims to strengthen education and technical and vocational training, improve access to social services, and increase the participation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities in the labor market and decision-making processes, the statement said.

A second grant agreement of €25 million was signed to implement the Integrated Border Management Project, supporting Jordan’s efforts in border management and enhancing its capacity to respond effectively to emerging challenges through advanced digital and technological solutions.

The third grant agreement, of €80 million, was signed to support Syrian refugees in Jordan, ensuring the continuation of services for both refugees and host communities.

During a meeting, the minister and Šuica

discussed bilateral cooperation and priorities for the next phase of partnership between Jordan and the European Union.

The talks were held within the framework of the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership signed in 2025, the statement said.

Cooperation also extends within the framework of the Pact for the Mediterranean Action Plan 2026 and the opportunities it provides, aiming to implement joint initiatives in priority areas of interest to both sides, in line with Jordan’s priorities under the economic, political, and administrative modernization tracks.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh, a delegation from the European Commission’s Directorate-General for the Middle East, North Africa, and the Gulf, as well as the EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas.

Toukan also witnessed the signing of a financing agreement worth JD10 million, provided by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the Aqaba Digital Hub, supported by the European Commission through the Digital Transformation Platform of the European Fund for Sustainable Development (EFSD+).

The agreement was signed by Commissioner Dubravka Šuica, Gretchen Biery, Head of the EBRD Office in Amman and Regional Director for Eastern Mediterranean Operations, and Eyad Abu Khurma, CEO of Aqaba Digital Hub.

Toukan highlighted the importance of the project, which supports Jordan’s digital ecosystem and strengthens its position as a leading regional hub in this sector, the statement said.

The EBRD financing will be used to equip and expand the existing data center of Aqaba Digital Hub, while also providing technical support to launch the Aqaba Digital Academy.

The Academy will offer specialized training in information technology, communications, and cybersecurity, with a particular focus on enhancing skills for youth and women to ensure equal access to opportunities in Jordan’s technology economy.

Both sides are also preparing to sign, in the near future, two EU grant agreements with a total value of €173 million, as part of the assistance package announced in January 2025 under the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership with the EU, according to the statement.

The first, worth €110 million, will provide multi-sectoral budget support to contribute to the comprehensive economic and social modernization process.

The second, worth €63 million, will target priority areas such as investment, private sector development, support for public–private partnership projects, public sector modernization, and the advancement of Jordan’s digital ecosystem.

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