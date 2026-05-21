AMMAN — The Jordanian Internal Audit Association on Wednesday launched the "Jordan Internal Audit Forum 2026", gathering over 320 financial experts, policymakers and risk management professionals to exchange experiences and enhancing cooperation between the private and public sectors.

Held under the patronage of Audit Bureau President Radhi Al Hamadeen, this year’s forum convenes under the theme "An Impact that Lasts... Trust that Builds," focusing heavily on integrating artificial intelligence, risk-based auditing and public-private sector integration.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Al Hamadeen underscored the forum’s role as a strategic national platform to align internal auditing with Jordan’s ongoing Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) and public sector reforms, according to an Audit Bureau statement.

"Internal auditing is no longer just a regulatory compliance measure; it is a strategic tool to ensure institutional sustainability, improve public services, and bolster societal trust in our national institutions," Al Hamadeen said.

The Audit Bureau chief revealed that the bureau has successfully executed a national capacity-building project in cooperation with the Jordanian Academy for Public Management. The initiative evaluated 166 government entities and trained 660 public sector employees across 155 agencies.

He added that the bureau is aggressively transitioning toward data analytics and risk-based oversight to enhance transparency and public accountability.

Nora Al Kilani, president of the Internal Audit Association and Chief Audit and Risk Officer at Trust Holding Group, emphasised that strong oversight, strict governance, and institutional integrity are foundational to the success of any national development strategy.

"Knowledge transforms into tangible impact only when shared," Kilani said, highlighting the association's commitment to adopting the latest global standards issued by the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA).

Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) Deputy Governor Khaldoun Al Wshah also addressed the gathering, noting that technological disruptions, digital identities, and cybersecurity threats have fundamentally shifted the auditing landscape.

"Predicting and navigating future challenges is no longer an intellectual luxury," Al Wshah stated. "Internal auditors must evolve into strategic partners for executive boards, utilising smart oversight to support Jordan’s transition into a regional technology and innovation hub."

The structural sessions of the forum tackled critical contemporary financial issues, including corporate integrity, anti-corruption strategies, and "Internal Audit 4.5", a specialised module examining digital trust and automation in the banking sector.

The forum concluded with a ceremony honoring key national sponsors, speakers, and regulatory bodies committed to driving governance standards across the Kingdom, according to the Audit Bureau statement.

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