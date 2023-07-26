AMMAN — Amid increasing use of AI tools by college students, academics and professors voice mixed opinions regardingthe new ChatGPT.

“There are, of course, ethical concerns about using ChatGPT for university purposes; therefore, as college professors,we should be aware as to how we can teach our students who use these applications and tools to use them safely and appropriately,” Jordanian associate professor Duaa Eid told The Jordan Times on Monday.

She added that although students using ChatGPT can, in a way, form the ideal response and improve their writing style, at the same time this will negatively affect their ability to understand certain things in their studies.

“It is okay to have new tools that help students in their studies, but the danger begins when they fully rely on them,” Hussein Al Khozahe, who is also a professor at one of Jordan’s universities, told The Jordan Times.

Moreover, he voiced his concern that such tools may affect “academic integrity” and the information may not be accurate, bringing about limited knowledge.

Speaking with The Jordan Times, Lina Amer, a Jordanian university student, said that she only uses ChatGPT when writing her e-mails and composing certain letters, only to save time, but she does not use it in her studies because she believes it will eventually affect her understanding.

