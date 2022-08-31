The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and the Stallion AI Company on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to spread and develop the culture of artificial intelligence in Jordan.

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh, who signed the deal, stressed the importance of spreading AI culture among the youth, primarily university students, to keep pace with global developments and to acquire the necessary knowledge and experience to be entrepreneurs in this field, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

CEO of Stallion AI Company Samer Obeidat said that the agreement to localise AI in Jordan will put the Kingdom on the regional and international map among the top countries that have adopted AI projects and initiatives.

Under the memo, several local AI initiatives are scheduled to be launched in cooperation with Jordanian universities to increase awareness among their students and help them gain necessary skills and knowledge for future jobs.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

