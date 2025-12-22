PureHealth Holding has launched a new energy efficiency and monitoring project in collaboration with smart building analytics company EPX.

The initiative will lower operational emissions by more than 36,000 tons of CO₂ equivalent over seven years, according to a press release.

Moreover, it will cut annual energy use by over 13 million kilowatt hours (kWh) across the group’s UAE healthcare network, enough to power a 50-bed hospital for more than a year.

Leya Al Damani, Chief Sustainability Officer at PureHealth, said: “As we work towards net zero by 2040, we’re focused on turning ambition into measurable impact.”

The official added: “By combining AI, IoT and real-time analytics, we’re making our hospitals and clinics more efficient, resilient and environmentally responsible – proving that sustainability and operational excellence go hand in hand.”

The agreement backs PureHealth’s smart facilities and operations approach under its sustainability strategy.

Facilitated by Rafed, PureHealth’s procurement arm, the project will be implemented across Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates through a multi-year contract.

It advances PureHealth’s Net Zero by 2040 ambition and reinforces the group’s commitment to building a smarter, more sustainable healthcare system aligned with the UAE’s national priorities.

John Balassis, CEO at EPX, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with PureHealth, the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare group, through this tender led by Rafed, to deliver a targeted energy optimization program across 10 healthcare facilities for SEHA, SEHA Clinics, and TMO.”

“This collaboration is very exciting and reflects our two organizations’ shared commitment to data-led energy efficiency to reduce the environmental impact of the built environment in the region,” the CEO noted.

At 30 September 2025, the group posted 8% higher net profits after tax at AED 1.55 billion, compared with AED 1.43 billion in the year-ago period.

