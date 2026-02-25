Doha: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and Qatar Foundation (QF) signed a partnership agreement to establish strategic framework for cooperation on climate change action and sustainable development.

The agreement aims to advance Qatar's climate change preparedness and capacity through climate change education, research and community engagement projects.

The Agreement was signed by the CEO of QFZ, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani, and CEO of Qatar Foundation Yousif Al Naama, at the Business Innovation Park in Ras Bufontas Free Zone, in the presence of senior officials from QFZ and Qatar Foundation.

In a statement Tuesday, QFZ said: "The Agreement establishes a framework for collaboration through Qatar Foundation's flagship sustainability platforms, including a partnership with its Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future and a partnership with the Sustainability Academy at Green Island, Qatar Foundation's community-centric recycling hub. The collaboration will support applied research, policy dialogue, capacity-building, and community engagement initiatives, including programs focused on climate resilience, sustainable development, and innovation".

The partnership will be implemented through agreed annual work plans, coordination mechanisms, and impact reporting to ensure effective delivery and measurable outcomes.



The CEO of QFZ HE Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Faisal Al-Thani said: "Today's partnership between QFZ and Qatar Foundation marks a significant step towards a more sustainable future for Qatar in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, as we come together to strengthen our commitment to tackling climate change and promoting sustainable development. By joining forces, we can create a greener and more resilient future for generations to come."

CEO of Qatar Foundation Yousif Al Naama commented: "Action to address climate change, strengthen the resilience of our nation, and engage all of society around the importance of sustainability to everyone's life is accelerated through partnerships that are built on knowledge, commitment to innovation, and shared purpose".

He added: "Through our collective belief in enabling the development of sustainability solutions, nurturing human capacity in this vital field, and empowering our community to embrace sustainable behaviors, QF and QFZ aim to magnify our contribution to shaping a sustainable future for Qatar and its people."

