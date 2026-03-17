Stocks in the United Arab Emirates extended their decline ​in early ⁠trade on Tuesday after Iran launched ‌fresh attacks on the country, while other Gulf ​markets firmed.

The strikes led to a temporary shutdown of ​airspace in ​the UAE. A drone also hit an oil facility in Fujairah, a ⁠key port for Emirati oil exports, for a second consecutive day.

UAE officials said debris from an intercepted ballistic missile landed in ​Abu ‌Dhabi's Bani Yas ⁠area, ⁠killing a Pakistani national.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump ​said he had been surprised ‌by Iran's retaliatory attacks ⁠on neighbouring countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

Dubai's main share index dropped 0.8%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties losing 4%.

Operations at the UAE's Shah gas field remained suspended on Tuesday following a drone attack.

In Abu Dhabi, the ‌index lost 0.7%, hit by a ⁠4.7% slide in Abu Dhabi Islamic ​Bank.

The Qatari index was up 0.2% and Oman's index added 0.5%.

Saudi Arabia's stock ​market was ‌closed for the Eid holidays.

(Reporting ⁠by Ateeq Shariff ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)