PHOTO
Stocks in the United Arab Emirates extended their decline in early trade on Tuesday after Iran launched fresh attacks on the country, while other Gulf markets firmed.
The strikes led to a temporary shutdown of airspace in the UAE. A drone also hit an oil facility in Fujairah, a key port for Emirati oil exports, for a second consecutive day.
UAE officials said debris from an intercepted ballistic missile landed in Abu Dhabi's Bani Yas area, killing a Pakistani national.
On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he had been surprised by Iran's retaliatory attacks on neighbouring countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait.
Dubai's main share index dropped 0.8%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties losing 4%.
Operations at the UAE's Shah gas field remained suspended on Tuesday following a drone attack.
In Abu Dhabi, the index lost 0.7%, hit by a 4.7% slide in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.
The Qatari index was up 0.2% and Oman's index added 0.5%.
Saudi Arabia's stock market was closed for the Eid holidays.
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)