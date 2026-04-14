Muscat: The budget airline, SalamAir, recorded operational performance in 2025 by transporting more than 3.4 million passengers and operating over 22,000 flights across a network of more than 40 destinations, while maintaining an on-time performance rate of 83% and achieving a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +17, reflecting growing customer satisfaction.

It reported a profit of RO6.6 million (EBITDA) in 2025 with 5% EBITDA margin, the company said at the media briefing for the aviation sector.

The airline generated RO137 million in revenue, reflecting its growing contribution to Oman’s aviation and tourism sectors by offering accessible travel options and expanding connectivity with regional and international markets.

SalamAir said it continued expanding into emerging markets across Africa, Asia, and Europe, introducing destinations such as Port Sudan, Nairobi, Kigali, Vienna, and Medan, while progressing with fleet expansion plans to reach 18 aircraft by 2026 and 25 aircraft by 2028 to support future network growth.

The airlines will focus on routes that Oman Air does not fly and on unexplored destinations.

It added that 80% of its passengers flew on fares starting from RO9.99 on domestic routes

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