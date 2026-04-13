TotalEnergies E&P Congo (TEPC), in which QatarEnergy is a shareholder, has announced a hydrocarbon discovery off the coast of the Republic of Congo.

The MHNM-6 NFW well, drilled under the country’s Moho offshore exploration and production license, encountered a 160-meter hydrocarbon column in good-quality Albian reservoirs, a statement from QatarEnergy said.

QatarEnergy holds a 15% stake in TEPC, which is the operator of the Moho licence with a 63.5% interest. The remaining interests are held by Trident Energy (21.5%) and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (15%).

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com