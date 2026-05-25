Kuwait - Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is currently preparing for the second exploration campaign.

The campaign covers three offshore fields, the latest of which is Jazza and half of the first phase of offshore exploration in six fields. It includes drilling nine exploratory wells in the offshore area and eight wells at Kuwait Bay.

KOC is continuing drilling operations in the Jurassic exploratory wells -- Raqwa 3 and Julaia 3. The company is reviewing the specifications of offshore drilling platforms and logistic operations to achieve optimal specifications aimed at reducing operational costs and drilling time, while maintaining the highest quality standards. It is studying the best early production methods for its operations and implementing the necessary infrastructure and production facilities.

Moreover, the May 2026 Ministry of Oil Magazine, published Saturday, disclosed that the offshore exploration and drilling project will increase the hydrocarbon reserves of the country, solidify its position as a globally reliable producer, and ensure the availability of new resources to meet global market demands. In accordance with international standards, this will put Kuwait among the top regional offshore operators, advanced technical skills will be developed, Kuwaiti talent will have excellent job opportunities, and cutting-edge technologies in digitalization, machine learning, artificial intelligence and data analysis will be implemented.

According to the magazine, the ministry is duty-bound to record efforts and highlight accomplishments in exploration projects, such as the offshore drilling project. It emphasized that this project extends beyond its exploration aspect, encompassing strategic dimensions related to developing Kuwaiti expertise and strengthening institutional readiness for the future energy industry in the country. Offshore explorations in the country will put the Kuwaiti oil sector at the forefront of global oil and gas reserves. Initial indicators for Al-Nokhatha offshore field, discovered in 2024, estimate huge hydrocarbon reserves equivalent to 3.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent of light oil and associated gas.

The reserves of Al-Julaia offshore field, which was discovered at the beginning of 2025, are estimated at about 800 million barrels of medium-density oil with commercial quantities of associated gas. The initial tests of Jazza offshore field, whose discovery was announced in October 2025, showed that its production exceeds 29 million cubic feet per day of gas and more than 5,000 barrels per day of condensates, in addition to initial estimates indicating the presence of about one trillion cubic feet of gas and more than 120 million barrels of condensates, which is equivalent to about 350 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2026, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

