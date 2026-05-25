The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has commenced work on the Othman Bin Affan Road and King Salman Road development project, which aims to improve traffic flow and enhance the overall mobility experience across the Saudi capital.

Spanning 4.3 km, the project includes the construction of seven new bridges alongside upgrades to existing road lanes. These enhancements will increase the capacity of the corridor to accommodate approximately 500,000 vehicles per day, further strengthening connectivity between key routes in northern Riyadh, RCRC said.

The scope of work involves upgrading major intersections at King Salman Road and Anas bin Malik Road through an integrated network of bridges ranging from two to four lanes. This will significantly enhance connectivity between the northern and southern sections of King Salman Road, reduce travel times, and improve overall traffic efficiency within the area.

RCRC has also introduced a temporary traffic diversion on the northern segment of the road, effective Thursday, May 21, 2026 as part of a broader traffic management plan carried out in coordination with the relevant authorities to maintain safe and smooth traffic flow during the construction period.

Executed in two phases, the diversion plan maintains three main lanes in each direction. It also includes comprehensive directional and warning signage, real-time updates across navigation platforms, and the launch of a dedicated webpage to provide continuous updates on project progress.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

