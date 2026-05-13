Salalah – The Governorate of Dhofar is entering a new phase in infrastructure development as the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology prepares to hand over several major road projects across the governorate during 2026.

The projects, with a combined length of 424km, will be added to the existing road network this year, strengthening connectivity between wilayats and enhancing the efficiency of transport movement across the governorate.

The completion rate of projects scheduled for delivery this year has exceeded 83%, reflecting ongoing efforts to improve the road network and facilitate tourism, economic activity and social mobility in Dhofar.

Overall, the ministry is undertaking single-carriageway road projects totalling 510km as well as work is under way on six dual-carriageway road projects extending 450km, aimed at improving connectivity between wilayats and raising the efficiency of the transport network.

The combined cost of the single and dual-carriageway road projects exceeds RO370mn.

Eng Saeed bin Mohammed Tabook, Director General of Roads and Land Transport in Dhofar, said the ministry is currently implementing the Mughsail road and bridge project in Salalah.

He said the project has reached 81.6% completion and is expected to open to traffic ahead of the 2026 khareef season.

The project includes a 12m-high concrete bridge, parking facilities, a pedestrian walkway equipped with lighting, landscaping works and two underground tunnels serving the Mughsail beachfront and the Marneef Cave area, known for its natural blowholes.

Speaking on major strategic projects, Tabook said construction is progressing on phases three, four and five of the dualisation of Sultan Said bin Taimur Road. The sections extend from Haima in Al Wusta through Muqshin and continue to Thumrait in Dhofar, covering nearly 400km.

Current completion rates for these sections range between 17% and 22%, in line with the approved implementation schedule.

On future projects, Tabook said the ministry is planning several strategic initiatives, including paving the coastal road linking Rakhyut and Dhalkut, constructing a 6km mountain road connecting the centre of Rakhyut with the Safqut and Hawta areas, developing the Rakhyut-Ashqul road and completing paving works on the 90km Adam-Hawrat-Mudayy route.