Leading real estate developer Kasco Developments has announced the completion of its inaugural beachfront residential project, Volna By Kasco, in Dubai.

This milestone marks a significant achievement, as the project reached physical completion ahead of its registered scheduled date.

Located in Al Jaddaf, one of Dubai’s most sought-after emerging neighbourhoods, Volna By Kasco represents Kasco Developments' vision of blending modern architectural aesthetics with functional, high-end living. The building boasts 65 intricately designed residences, including a selection of spacious studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments by Dubai Creek.

Since its launch in March 2025, the project has been fast-tracked through a combination of meticulous planning, robust management, and a commitment to operational excellence, said the developer in a statement.

Residents can expect easy connectivity to some of Dubai’s most sought-after landmarks including Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach, and Dubai International Airport.

The transition from construction to the final administrative phase is currently underway. Kasco Developments stated that it is working closely with relevant authorities to finalise all necessary steps, ensuring that the transition for homeowners is as seamless as the construction process itself.

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