The Abu Dhabi-listed Dana Gas has resumed production at its Khor Mor gas facility in the Kurdistan region of Iraq following a period of “intermittent operations” in recent weeks during the US-Iran conflict.

The Middle East’s largest private sector natural gas company had temporarily suspended operations at the Khor Mor field on March 4, with “prudent operational procedures” carried out in coordination with government authorities as a precautionary measure due to regional security concerns, it said in a bourse filing.

Major oil and gas producers halted production across the northern Iraqi region as a safeguard against escalating hostilities during the US-Iran conflict. Analysts predicted the suspension affected roughly 200,000 barrels per day of oil exports, tightening global supply during this period.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com