Senior HSBC banker Khaled Darwish is moving to Bank of America. He most recently served as Managing Director and Head of Debt Capital Markets for the bank’s Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA) region.

Darwish joined HSBC in 2018 as the DCM head for MENA before being named Managing Director for the region in 2021. Darwish’s role expanded further to cover the CEEMA region in 2023. Prior to joining HSBC, Darwish had also worked with JP Morgan and Merril Lynch.

An HSBC spokesperson declined to comment on Darwish’s departure.

News of his exit comes days after another senior HSBC DCM banker, Nour Safa, resigned and moved to Goldman Sachs.

HSBC topped the MENA DCM league tables in 2025, securing the number position as the MENA bond bookrunner with $19.2 billion in related proceeds, representing an 11% market share. HSBC also topped the MENA Islamic bonds league table last year, according to LSEG data.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com