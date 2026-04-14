Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has unveiled a new tiered airfare structure for flights between Muscat and Salalah, aimed at curbing seasonal price spikes during the 2026 Khareef season.

The announcement was made during a joint media meeting of Oman Airports, Oman Air and SalamAir in Muscat.

Under the new framework, Oman Air will offer fixed return fares of RO54 during the Khareef season and RO64 during the rest of the year. The model also incorporates dynamic pricing based on booking time, with fares set at RO36 for bookings made one month in advance, RO46 for bookings made at least two weeks ahead, and RO57 for last-minute travel.

SalamAir will provide one-way fares for Omani nationals starting at RO9.99, RO19.99 and RO25.99 without baggage, and RO18.99, RO23.99 and RO29.99 with 20kg baggage. Return fares will range from RO27.99 to RO48.99 without baggage and from RO35.99 to RO56.99 with baggage.

The Minister told the Observer that the revised pricing takes into account regional developments and rising fuel costs, adding that while the changes may impact both airlines, they are intended to ensure more stable and affordable travel options for citizens.

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