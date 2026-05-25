SHARJAH: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has signed an agreement with SANAM Group to develop a new K-12 school in Sharjah Sustainable City.

The project, with an investment value expected to reach up to US$50 million over the coming years, will be developed on a 29,275-square-metre plot owned by Shurooq in Sharjah Sustainable City, located in Um Fanain / Al Ruqa Al Hamra.

The school will follow the American curriculum and serve around 2,435 students from kindergarten to Grade 12 under a 35-year agreement.

The agreement was signed by Yousif Al Mutawa, Chief Real Estate Officer of Shurooq, and Dr. Sulaiman Tareq Al Abduljader, Vice Chairman and CEO of SANAM Group.

Yousif Al Mutawa said, “This agreement reflects Shurooq’s commitment to developing projects that respond to the practical needs of Sharjah’s communities while creating long-term value from strategic land assets. Education is one of the most important components of a complete residential community, and this school will support families, enhance quality of life and contribute to the development of a more connected and liveable environment in Sharjah Sustainable City.”

He added, “Our partnership with SANAM Group’s education platform reflects the importance of working with specialised private sector partners that bring long-term vision and operational expertise. The project also reinforces Sharjah’s ability to attract serious investment into sectors that support human development, community growth and sustainable urban planning.”

Dr. Sulaiman Tareq Al Abduljader said, “Our strategic partnership with Shurooq marks a pivotal step in advancing SANAM’s long-term vision for sustainable education investments that meet the aspirations of students across the GCC. Sharjah’s position as a leading hub for sustainable urban and educational development makes it an ideal destination for projects of this nature.”

He added, “Together, we look forward to developing an integrated educational environment that enables academic excellence and is defined by innovation, sustainability, and community engagement, while delivering sustainable value for future generations.”

The new school will add key education infrastructure to Sharjah Sustainable City, one of the emirate’s leading residential communities designed around sustainability, family living and integrated services.

The project supports Shurooq’s efforts to activate strategic land assets through long-term partnerships that respond to the needs of Sharjah’s growing communities. By bringing a full K-12 school into Sharjah Sustainable City, the development will provide families in the area and surrounding neighbourhoods with access to quality education close to home.

The school will be designed as a modern, student-centred learning environment that integrates advanced technologies, sustainability, wellbeing and collaborative learning across all academic stages.

The campus will include modern classrooms, science laboratories, information technology facilities, robotics, engineering and mathematics labs, maker and innovation spaces, and three libraries serving kindergarten, primary and upper school stages.

It will also feature open learning hubs, arts studios, a black box theatre and a 500-seat multi-purpose hall, supporting a learning environment that brings together academic learning, creativity, culture and collaboration.

The kindergarten section will be designed as an independent area with dedicated privacy and safety measures, including a separate entrance, reception and security procedures, as well as direct access to secure outdoor play areas.

The school will also include a learning support centre with therapy and sensory integration rooms, counselling offices, and three separate clinics for boys, girls and isolation cases.

Sports and recreation facilities will include an indoor sports hall, activity studio, football pitch, outdoor courts, a main swimming pool, a learner pool, rooftop recreational areas and a healthy cafeteria. The campus will also include green spaces, a botanical garden, internal courtyards, informal seating and play areas, and shaded pedestrian walkways.