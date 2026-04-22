Doha: Public Works Authority (Ashghal) said on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, that the construction work on Qatar Academy - Sidra in Education City project is about 94 percent nearing completion, confirming that the project is scheduled to be completed during the second half of 2026.

Ashghal said in a statement that the project covers a total area of 74,000 square meters, of which 33,000 square meters is built-up area, and aims to accommodate approximately 1,800 male and female students, noting that the project also includes a main two-story building containing classrooms, multi-purpose halls, and administrative offices, in addition to facilities designated for receiving students and visitors.

During his field visit to the project's location, President of the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), HE Eng. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Meer, who was accompanied by Executive Director of Operations at QF, Nasser Mohammed Al Hajri, commended the speed of completion and the quality of implementation, directing the need to continue accelerating the pace of work to complete the remaining stages according to the highest standards.

In turn, Eng. Saoud Al Dosari, an engineer on the project, said that the academy will include 60 classrooms to meet the needs of various educational levels, in addition to integrated educational and service facilities, a theater, arts and activities rooms, a library, scientific laboratories, as well as sports facilities, including indoor halls, outdoor playgrounds, a swimming pool, and a cafeteria, which contributes to providing an integrated and modern educational environment.

It is worth noting that Qatar Academy - Sidra project applies the highest standards of health, safety and quality in all stages of implementation, in addition to employing the latest digital technologies, including Building Information Modeling (BIM) technology, to ensure efficient implementation and reduce technical challenges.

The project also relies on the use of local materials in high proportions, including, for example: iron, steel, electrical and mechanical materials, glass, and aluminum, in support of national products.

Regarding design and sustainability, the project is implemented according to the highest local and international standards, reflecting the cultural identity of the State of Qatar and in line with sustainability standards.

The project aims to obtain a 3-star rating according to the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS).

The project utilizes the application of modern technologies to conserve energy and water consumption, the use of environmentally friendly and low-emission materials (Low VOC), in addition to providing a healthy and safe indoor environment and advanced systems to enhance energy efficiency and conserve natural resources.

The project's implementation comes as part of the country's strategy to enhance educational infrastructure and provide model facilities that meet the aspirations of future generations.

This step reflects the Public Works Authority's commitment to effectively contributing to the human development pillar within Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030) by delivering sustainable educational projects that follow the highest international standards in design and implementation.

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