Muscat – Construction of the Wadi Adai flood protection dam in Muttrah has reached 53.7% completion, with H E Ali bin Mohammed Al Abri, Undersecretary for Water Resources in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, conducting a field visit on Tuesday to review progress on one of Muscat governorate’s key flood mitigation projects.

During the visit, H E Al Abri inspected ongoing construction works and reviewed the progress achieved across the project’s various components. He was briefed by project engineers and officials on the implementation status, completed milestones and the schedule for the remaining phases of construction.

The visit forms part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to monitor strategic infrastructure projects and ensure that implementation is proceeding according to approved plans and timelines.

The Wadi Adai dam is designed to reduce the risks posed by flash floods and seasonal runoff, while enhancing the protection of residential areas, public facilities, roads and other critical infrastructure located along the wadi. The project is expected to play a significant role in minimising damage caused by extreme weather events and improving the safety of communities in surrounding areas.

Officials said the project is among a number of water-resource and flood-protection initiatives being implemented across the sultanate to strengthen resilience against climate-related challenges and safeguard economic and social assets.

The ministry considers flood protection dams a vital component of its strategy to improve water management and mitigate the impact of natural hazards. Such projects contribute to protecting lives and property while supporting sustainable development objectives in rapidly growing urban areas.

H E Al Abri stressed the importance of maintaining the pace of work and adhering to the approved construction schedule. He also highlighted the need to comply with technical specifications and quality standards to ensure the project delivers its intended benefits upon completion.