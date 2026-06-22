Arab Finance: Big 5 Construct Egypt, co-located with Egypt Infrastructure Expo, is set to kick off from June 23rd until June 25th at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, according to an emailed press release.

Held under the patronage of Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly and supported by the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, the events will gather more than 300 exhibiting brands from over 15 countries.

The international participation at the events reflects growing interest in Egypt's construction and infrastructure market, which holds a $565.5 billion project pipeline, the third largest in MENA.

Leading exhibitors at Big 5 Construct Egypt include Egyptian Steel, Bosch, NCC Calibur, Nassar Group, Yanbu Steel, and Fischer. Meanwhile, the Egypt Infrastructure Expo will feature participants including the Arab Company for Engineering, FRP – Fibre Reinforced Polymer, MESCO, Ascenda (formerly Hassan Allam Trading & Engineering), and Orascom Trading.

A key highlight this year is EcoTrail, one of the features on the exhibition floor that is designed to help visitors identify exhibitors showcasing sustainable products, materials, and technologies.

The event is also expected to attract a number of prominent industry players, including Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC), Sabbour Consulting, EHAF Consulting Engineers, SIAC Construction, SODIC, Rowad Modern Engineering, and Mountain View.

Meanwhile, the CPD-certified Big 5 Talks program will feature more than 35 expert-led sessions covering key industry topics, including project management, HVACR, BIM, technology, sustainability, architecture, and design.

Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events, commented:"Egypt’s project pipeline is among the most active in the region, with demand for both local expertise and international solutions continuing to grow. Beyond the scale of the event, it is the quality of connections, conversations and partnerships that translate ambition into delivery. We look forward to seeing these take shape on the exhibition floor next week."