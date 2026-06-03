WOW Resorts has appointed China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) as main contractor for the construction of the JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort and JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island project on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

The 1.3 billion UAE dirhams ($350 million) mixed-use development includes a 264-key luxury hotel, 474 branded residential apartments ranging from one- to four-bedroom units and Signature penthouses

The scheme marks the first JW Marriott-branded residential development in the GCC.

According to the developer, Edifice Middle East is serving as the on-ground contractor and One Broker Group is the exclusive sales partner for the aproject5.

Beverly Hills-based architect Tony Ashai has designed the project while Dubai-based Architecture Design Unit (ADU), led by Taseer Buchh, is acting as lead consultant

The project is expected to be completed by 2028.

Bhupender Patel, co-founder and co-CEO of WOW Resorts, said the project has witnessed strong buyer demand, with most units already sold.

He said prices have increased from around AED3,000 per square foot (sq. ft) at launch to as high as AED4,800 per sq. ft. for premium units.

“This project is expected to contribute significantly to the local market, with potential prices reaching AED10,000 per sq. ft. post-completion,” Patel said.

He added that the developer has retained some inventory for future release, while penthouse units are yet to be launched.

“The penthouse units will offer a unique living experience, resembling a yacht in the sky, with exceptional design and attention to detail,” Patel said.

The development will feature a range of hospitality and leisure amenities including seven dining venues, spas, swimming pools, a fitness centre and a man-made lagoon

(Reporting by Bhaskar Raj; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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