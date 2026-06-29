Qatar's Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the contract for the Wadi Al-Banat Roads & Infrastructure Work project in the third quarter of 2026, according to a source.

The civil works tender was issued on 16 March 2026, with bid submissions originally due on 12 May before the deadline was extended to 7 July 2026.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in October 2026, with completion targeted for the second quarter of 2029,” the source told Zawya Projects.

Designed by Parsons, the project is located in Al Daayen Municipality and covers the development of roads and infrastructure across a subdivision area of approximately 94 hectares.

The scope includes the construction of approximately 25.5 kilometres of major roads aimed at connecting various subdivision areas within Al Daayen Municipality to the surrounding arterial roads and highway network.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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