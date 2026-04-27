Kuwait’s Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) has approved the award of Doha sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant to a joint venture between Kuwait’s Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Co (HEISCO) and India’s VA Tech Wabag.

Kuwait-listed HEISCO said on Sunday that CAPT has approved the award of Tender No. MEW 16/2024/2025 by Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy (MEWRE) for ‘Supply & Erection with O&M Services of Doha SWRO Desalination Plant with Re-Carbonation System (Stage-2)’ to its JV with VA Tech Wabag, which had submitted the lowest bid.

HEISCO said in a stock exchange statement that the contract value is 114.28 million Kuwaiti dinars ($370.75 million) with a duration of 96 months.

While the statement didn’t disclose the capacity of the plant, a Zawya Projects report last week said the CAPT had approved MEWRE’s recommendation to award the contract for the 60 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) Doha SWRO desalination plant – Phase 2.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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