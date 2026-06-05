State-owned China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC), also known as Energy China, said its consortium has won a $1.7 billion engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the Taweelah C independent power producer (IPP) project in Abu Dhabi.

Energy China and three of its units [Energy China International, Energy China Guangdong Power Engineering Co and Energy China Guangdong Electric Power Design Institute] have been appaointed as general EPC contractors for the 2.6-gigawatt (GW) Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) plant, Yicai Global news portal reported, quoting a company statement.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in 32 months, the report added.

The work scope includes design, equipment supply, factory testing and transportation, civil engineering, equipment installation and commissioning, staff training, and maintenance services throughout the warranty period.

On Thursday, a consortium led by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) was awarded the contract by the state-owned Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) to develop the Taweelah C project.

Other consortium members are Saudi-based Aljomaih Energy and Water Company and Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries.

The Taweelah C project is located in the Al Taweelah Power and Desalination Complex, about 50 kms from Abu Dhabi. It already hosts two gas-fired power plants with a combined installed capacity of 3.9 GW and two large-scale seawater desalination facilities.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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