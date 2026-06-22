China's Shandong Electric Power Construction Corporation (SEPCOIII), part of Power China, has signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Duqm Independent Power Project (IPP), according to the company’s press statement.

The combined-cycle gas-fired power plant will have a planned generation capacity of approximately 890 megawatts (MW), with a net output of around 876MW.

The press statement said the plant, located within the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) is expected to gradually replace conventional oil-fired generation facilities while providing grid-balancing and peaking support as solar and wind power projects are brought online.

It will be equipped with Siemens Energy's advanced SGT5-4000F gas turbine technology, the statement said.

SEPCOIII described the project will contribute to Oman’s energy transition, power supply security, and sustainable economic development, and support the high-quality implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The Duqm IPP is being developed by a consortium comprising Korea Western Power (KOWEPO), Qatar's Nebras Power, UAE's Etihad Water and Electricity (through its development and investment arm EUDC), and Oman's Bahwan Infrastructure Services.

Last week, local English language newspaper Oman Daily Observer reported that Coastal Power SAOC, the IPP’s Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), signed a $385 million EPC contract with a consortium of South Korea’s Doosan Enerbility and SEPCOIII for the plant, with construction scheduled for completion in 2029

The $910 million project, procured under the Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model, will span an area of 210,000 square metres (sqm), and is backed by 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (Nama).

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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