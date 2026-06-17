MUSCAT - Oman's 870-megawatt Duqm gas-fired power plant has secured a $385 million engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract, advancing one of the Sultanate of Oman's largest new power generation projects.

South Korea's Doosan Enerbility said it had signed the contract with Coastal Power SAOC, the project company established to develop the plant in the Duqm Special Economic Zone. The contract is valued at approximately KRW 530 billion ($385 million), with construction scheduled for completion in 2029.

The Duqm project is being developed by a consortium comprising Korea Western Power (KOWEPO), Qatar's Nebras Power, EUDC, the development and investment arm of the UAE's Etihad Water and Electricity, and Oman's Bahwan Infrastructure Services.

Doosan Enerbility will execute the project in partnership with China's SEPCO-3, undertaking the design, procurement and construction of the facility on a turnkey basis. The South Korean company will also manufacture and supply key equipment, including steam turbines and generators.

Located around 550 kilometres south of Muscat, the combined-cycle gas-fired plant will have a generation capacity of 870 MW. The facility is expected to support growing electricity demand in southern Oman and provide power for industrial developments in the Duqm Special Economic Zone.

The project forms part of Oman's broader strategy to expand electricity generation capacity as demand rises alongside industrial and economic growth. Nama Power and Water Procurement awarded the Duqm and Misfah independent power projects earlier this year under long-term power purchase agreements.

Together, the two projects represent investments of around RO1 billion and are expected to add more than 2 gigawatts of generation capacity to Oman's electricity network.

"We secured this project based on our accumulated project execution experience and EPC capabilities in the Middle East," Lee Hyun-ho, Head of Plant EPC Business Group at Doosan Enerbility, said in a statement.

"As demand for power plant construction to ensure stable electricity supply is expected to continue across the Middle East, including Oman, we will seek to expand additional business opportunities through the successful execution of this project," he added.

Commercial operations at the Duqm power plant are expected to commence in 2029.

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