A Kuwaiti-Indian consortium has made the lowest bid for a major desalination project in the OPEC member with a value of around 114.3 million Kuwaiti dinars ($377 million), the Kuwaiti firm said on Thursday.
The heavy engineering industries and ship-building company (Heisco) said it has formed a joint venture with VA Tech Wabag for the project in the seaside district of Doha on the western coast of the capital Kuwait City.
In a disclosure bourse statement in Kuwait, Heisco said: "our joint venture with VA Tech Wabag has achieved the lowest bid for the tender - Supply & Erection with O&M Services of Doha SWRO Desalination Plant with Re-carbonation System (Stage-2) -for the Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy.
It said the duration of the contract is 96 months.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
