Arab Finance: Egypt Cables Company, a subsidiary of Elsewedy Electric, has signed a KWD 18.7 million contract valued with Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare, as per a disclosure.

Under the contract, the company is set to execute high-voltage electrical cable works for the South Sabah Al-Ahmad Residential Project n Kuwait.

The contract covers the design, supply, and installation of the project, with a turnkey system for around 400 kilovolt.

The project is scheduled to become operational within 24 months from the commencement date.

The South Sabah Al-Ahmad Residential Project is one of Kuwait’s major national housing developments to support urban development and meet housing demand.