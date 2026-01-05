DFM-listed Drake and Scull International (DSI) said on Monday that its wholly owned subsidiary Passavant Energy & Environment GmbH (PE&E) has been awarded an €17 million ($19.9 million) sub-contract for the Tanta Wastewater Treatment Plant Rehabilitation (Rebuild) Project in Egypt.

The project involves the construction of a new 100,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) wastewater treatment plant (WWTP), to be built adjacent to the existing 60,000 m3/day WWTP in Tanta in the Nile Delta region.

Under the agreement, Passavant will carry out the design, engineering, procurement, installation, testing and commissioning of process-related electromechanical systems and piping across all major plant structures, DSI said.

The scope includes a turnkey design-and-build of mechanical and electrical systems for both water and sludge treatment lines, with an emphasis on operational reliability and reduced environmental impact.

Construction is expected to take 27 months, followed by 24 months of operation and maintenance, the company said.

Kuwait-based Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al-Kharafi & Sons was awarded the main contract for the project in June 2025. The WWTP is being designed with initial capacity of 100,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) by 2037, expandable to 150,000 m3/day by 2057, according to the Egypt’s Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation.

In August 2024, a consortium of Sabbour Consulting and Enviro Consult was awarded the design and supervision consultancy services contract for the Tanta WWTP by Gharbia Drinking Water and Sanitation Company, a subsidiary of state-owned Holding Company for Drinking Water and Wastewater.

The Tanta wastewater plant is part of the Kitchener Drain Depollution Programme, a broader environmental and sanitation initiative underway in Egypt’s Nile Delta region. The project, which has the financial backing of European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Union (EU) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), aims to improve the health and environmental conditions of the 6 million people living in the drain catchment area, and strengthen agriculture by improving the irrigation water quality in the three governorates of Kafr El Sheikh, Gharbeya and Dakahleya in the Delta region.

