French water management, waste management and energy services group Veolia announced on Wednesday that it has signed a four-year contract with the Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ), under Ministry of Water and Irrigation, to manage water and wastewater services across four governorates in northern Jordan.

Under the agreement, Veolia will provide operation, maintenance and management services as well as billing and collection services to Yarmouk Water Company (YWC), the public utility for water supply and wastewater services in the northern governorates of Irbid, Jerash, Ajloun and Mafraq.

The performance-based management contract will target measurable gains in service delivery, cost efficiencies and revenue management, Veolia said in a press statement, adding that it covers 3 million people over an area of 30,000 square kilometres (sq.km).

Jordan’s state news agency Petra had reported on Monday that the agreement, supported by the U.S. government, is renewable for an additional two years. The report said implementation is scheduled to begin in early April 2026.

The Veolia statement quoted Abu Al-Soud, Minister of Water and Irrigation as saying that the partnership will support more reliable and sustainable service delivery for citizens in line with the National Water Strategy 2023–2040 in a highly constrained water region.

Philippe Bourdeaux, Executive SVP Africa, Near and Middle East Zone, added that the project fully aligns with Veolia’s GreenUp strategic programme, which aims to deliver practical solutions to preserve water resources for the benefit of communities and the environment.

Veolia said it will mobilise management and technical specialists to support core operations, rehabilitation works and capital investment initiatives.

Disi Amman O&M Company, subsidiary of Veolia, oversees the operation and maintenance of the Disi Amman Water Conveyance System, which supplies 117 million cubic metres (m3) of drinking water annually. The company is a partner in the As-Samra Wastewater Treatment Plant, a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) contract producing more than 130 million (m3) of treated wastewater each year for reuse in agricultural irrigation.

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

