Kuwait has officially approved the award of a massive contract worth nearly $3.3 billion to China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) for constructing, operating, and maintaining the 1 million cubic metres per day (m3/day) capacity Kabd North Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP)

The Kuwaiti Official Gazette reported on Sunday that the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) approved proceeding with the direct contract between the Ministry of Public Works and CSCEC. The value of the deal is around 998 million Kuwaiti dinars ($3.2 billion).

In September 2025, a Reuters report, quoting state news agency KUNA, said Kuwait will sign a contract with China in mid-October to build its largest wastewater treatment plant by capacity.

The contract stipulates that the Chinese company will construct, operate, and maintain the plant besides carrying out all assocated words for a period of 10 years.

The project was initially planned to be developed under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

