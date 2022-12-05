Kuwait’s Ministry of Public Works is expected to award the main construction contract for its [North] Kabd sewage treatment plant expansion by early first quarter 2023.

“The tender for the main construction contract was floated on 24 July 2022. The bid submission date was extended from 23 August 2022 twice to 13 September and then to 16 October 2022,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects without elaborating on the reasons for the deadline extensions.

The scope of work involves the management, operation, maintenance and implementation of the expansion of the existing Kabd sewage treatment plant and associated facilities to increase its treatment capacity by 90,000 cubic metres/day to raise the total capacity to 270,000 cubic metres/day.

The overall project is expected to be completed by fourth quarter 2025, the source said, adding that the estimated cost of project is $500 million.

In May 2022, local Arabic language newspaper Al-Qabas had reported that the project will be offered under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

