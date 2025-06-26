MUSCAT: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) recorded the highest revenue in its history, contributing RO 105 million and placing it among the top five government entities in terms of contributions. This was revealed by Eng Nayef bin Ali al Abri, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), during a press conference, which was held on Wednesday to highlight CAA’s and aviation sector’s progress report of 2024, under the auspices of Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Harrasi, Minister of Information.

CAA also launched an updated meteorology website and mobile app with a colour-coded alert system during the annual media meeting.

Oman was ranked 5th globally in the Effective Implementation Index of Air Safety Oversight, with a compliance rate of 95.95 per cent, reinforcing global confidence in Oman’s aviation system.

Other achievements included the activation of the southern runway at Muscat International Airport, approval of the national civil aviation policy and the signing of nine air transport agreements. The Authority also issued a regulation to protect passenger rights and introduced licences for UAV (drone) air traffic management and registration.

The approval of emergency and evacuation plans, commissioning of a new navigation radar in Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, operational readiness of Duqm and Marmul airports and operational permits granted to 19 foreign airlines were the also highlights of last year.

As part of its digital transformation efforts, the CAA rolled out 113 e-services, activated an Electronic Document and Records Management System (EDRMS) and achieved ISO 27001 certification for information security. It also launched projects such as the upgrade of Oman’s Numerical Weather Prediction systems and a new Wadi Flood Index.

Operational statistics showed significant growth as the passenger numbers increased by 2 per cent compared to 2023. Air cargo volumes reached 150,118 tonnes. 540,300 aircraft crossed Omani airspace, marking a 14-per cent increase, The Authority issued 17,182 flight permits and 2,112 obstacle clearance permits and It activated 80 weather monitoring stations, including two new installations.

The development of the aviation sector is not just about numbers; it’s a long-term investment in Oman’s future and its place in the global aviation landscape.

