Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, confirmed the return of its seasonal services to Geneva (GVA) and Nice (NCE), operated with a stop in Milan (MXP), as part of its 2026 summer network.

Both routes are now available for booking, offering leisure passengers and families convenient access to key European summer destinations.

Flights to Nice will commence on May 24 and operate through September 27 , 2026, while Geneva services will run from June 5 to September 11, 2026.

Both routes will operate twice weekly using Gulf Air’s Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering convenient morning arrivals in Europe.

Martin Gauss, Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer, said: “Europe continues to be a preferred summer travel destination for passengers from Bahrain and the wider region. With the return of Geneva and Nice, Gulf Air can offer customers convenient schedules, reliable service, and access to two popular destinations. The focus remains on aligning the network with seasonal demand and customer preferences.”

