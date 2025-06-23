The Shams Dubai initiative has connected over 725 megawatts (MW) of rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity spanning more than 8,430 buildings to the emirate's distribution grid, according to a press statement issued by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

Shams Dubai allows household and building owners to install PV panels for solar energy generation while connecting to DEWA’s grid.

The DEWA statement said the initiative is supported by ‘Hab Reeh’, an interactive smart platform that facilitates self-assessment of solar PV designs, streamlines application processes, and reduces approval times and costs.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) said in 2024, the platform processed over 1,700 solar connection requests, marking a 30 percent year-on-year increase.

The platform also offers users access to a database of more than 150 approved solar energy components from international manufacturers, along with flexible design options, he noted.

Earlier in June, DEWA had announced that 111 companies have been enrolled to engage in the design and implementation of Shams Dubai projects.

