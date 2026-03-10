KUWAIT CITY - The Kuwait Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy has restored another overhead power transmission line after completing repairs to damage caused by falling debris in the south of the country, the ministry’s official spokesperson, Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat, announced.

Hayat said the repairs were carried out in line with the highest technical standards and safety procedures, bringing the total number of restored lines to eight, including the seven previously announced.

She confirmed that the national power grid remains stable and that technical teams are fully prepared to respond to any emergencies.

Hayat also praised the efforts of national engineering and technical staff who worked around the clock to strengthen the reliability and stability of the electrical network.

