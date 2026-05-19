Sharakat, formerly known as Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), is planning to announce the tender for the Riyadh North Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) in Riyadh in the third quarter of 2026, according to a source aware of the details.

The Expression of Interest (ROI)/Request for Qualification (RFQ) phase is expected to be tendered during October-December 2026 period, the source told Zawya Projects.

The project involves construction of a sewage treatment plant with capacity of approximately 120,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) under a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) contract model, according to the Sharakat’s website.

The Request for Qualification (RFQ) is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027 (January to March 2027 period with bid submissions scheduled for October 2027 and bidder award expected in April 2028, the source said.

The project completion is targeted in 24 to 30 months from the date of award, he added.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.