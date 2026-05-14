Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is likely to award the consultancy services contract related to the ‘DEWA & EtihadWE Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) Independent Water Plant (IWP) & Water Transmission Pipelines Project’ in the second quarter of 2026, according to a source aware of the details.

The consultancy tender was issued on 19 January 2026, with bid submissions closing on 26 January 2026.

“The contract award is expected in late June 2026,” the source said, adding that completion is targeted for the third quarter of 2028.

The consultancy tender had attracted bids from Deloitte Professional Services; EY Consulting; Strategy& Middle East and ILF Consulting Engineers.

Deloitte was the lead and financial adviser to DEWA on the procurement of the Hassyan Independent Water Plant (IWP) with WSP as technical adviser, and Addleshaw Goddard as legal adviser.

DEWA and EtihadWE have previously partnered on a strategic water interconnection project in Masfout, which allows the exchange of up to two million gallons of potable water.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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