Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity Water and Renewable Energy (MEWRE) is preparing to launch a major tender covering the supply, installation, operation and maintenance of smart water meters across Kuwait, local Arabic language newspaper Al-Rai reported on Sunday.

The report said the ministry has requested approval from the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) to issue the tender, which targets deployment of approximately 300,000 smart water meters during the first phase of the project.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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