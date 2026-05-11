PHOTO
Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has received four bids for a major tender covering directional drilling, measurement and logging-while-drilling (LWD) services for unconventional wells, according to local Arabic-language newspaper Al-Rai.
The tender attracted four major international oilfield services companies, namely Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Weatherford and Anadrill International, the newspaper reported last week.
The average bid price hovered around $1.6 billion.
Weatherford submitted the lowest bid at around KWD 452.6 million ($1.47 billion); Anadrill International submitted a bid of approximately KWD 499.3 million ($1.62 billion); Halliburton bid KWD 500.6 million ($1.63 billion) while Baker Hughes submitted KWD 532.3 million ($1.73 billion)
(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.