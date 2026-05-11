Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has received four bids for a major tender covering directional drilling, measurement and logging-while-drilling (LWD) services for unconventional wells, according to local Arabic-language newspaper Al-Rai.

The tender attracted four major international oilfield services companies, namely Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Weatherford and Anadrill International, the newspaper reported last week.

The average bid price hovered around $1.6 billion.

Weatherford submitted the lowest bid at around KWD 452.6 million ($1.47 billion); Anadrill International submitted a bid of approximately KWD 499.3 million ($1.62 billion); Halliburton bid KWD 500.6 million ($1.63 billion) while Baker Hughes submitted KWD 532.3 million ($1.73 billion)

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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