Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) has initiated the pre-tender process for the boil-off gas (BOG) re-liquefaction package and associated facilities at the Al-Zour LNG Terminal, located south of Kuwait City.

The pre-tender notice was issued on 19 April 2026, with the main tender expected to be released in August 2026.

The contract scope covers Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), pre-commissioning and commissioning assistance and start-up and performance testing for the BOG re-liquefaction system.

“The tender is expected to be released in August 2026,” a source aware of the details said, adding that the project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2029.

BOG liquefaction systems capture the vapour generated from LNG evaporation during storage and handling and convert the same back into liquid form.

The $2.93 billion Al-Zour LNG Terminal reached full operations in February 2022. It has an annual production capacity of 22 million tonnes with a total storage capacity of 1.8 million cubic metres (m3), consisting of eight storage tanks with a capacity of 225,000 m3 each. The terminal’s liquefaction capacity is estimated to be 30 billion m3/day.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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