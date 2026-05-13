Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) said it expects to add an additional 120 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) of seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination capacity during 2026, according to its first-quarter 2026 consolidated financial results statement.

During the first quarter, DEWA commissioned Block A of the Hassyan SWRO Plant, adding 60 MIGD to its water production capacity, the statement saod.

The 180 MIGD first phase of Hassyan SWRO Independent Water Plant (IWP) project is being developed by Saudi Arabia's ACWA with a total investment of $914 million.

Hassyan IWP progress

In January 2026, DEWA announced that construction progress on Phase 1 of Hassyan IWP project had reached 90 percent. The utility had said all phases of the plant are scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor is a consortium comprising SIDEM (Veolia) and SEPCO III (PowerChina).

SWRO technology currently represents approximately 23 percent of DEWA’s total water production capacity of 555 MIGD. DEWA aims to increase its SWRO production capacity to 303 MIGD by 2030.

Last week, Zawya Projects reported that DEWA extended bid submission deadlines for two major water transmission pipeline packages linked to Phase 2 of the Hassyan SWRO plant.

DEWA is accelerating deployment of SWRO technology as part of its strategy to shift away from thermal desalination toward more energy-efficient and sustainable water production systems.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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