Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) connected electricity services to 855 projects across various sectors during the first quarter of 2026 as part of efforts to enhance infrastructure services across the emirate.

The authority installed 3,386 new metres for new projects and replaced 1,318 mechanical metres with smart metres, bringing the total number of installations and replacements to 4,704.

SEWA also expanded the network with more than 77.3 km of medium and low voltage lines and installed 510 distribution panels in line with approved technical standards.

In addition, 1,602 technical inspections were carried out, along with issuing 393 preliminary electricity inspection certificates to streamline completion procedures.

The authority highlighted its ongoing commitment to improving service efficiency and accelerating digital transformation to ensure faster, safer, and more reliable electricity connections across Sharjah’s residential, commercial, and industrial areas.